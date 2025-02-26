Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,905 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

