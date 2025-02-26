Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 753 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

