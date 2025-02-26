Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 175,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Lexington Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £17.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of -1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.74.

Lexington Gold Company Profile

