Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Up 56.2% – Still a Buy?

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 56.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 41,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 17,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Latch Trading Up 56.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.
About Latch
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Latch
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.