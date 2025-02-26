iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,911.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,040,000 after acquiring an additional 82,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

