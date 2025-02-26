Foot Locker (FL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

