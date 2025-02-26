Standard Lithium (SLI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Standard Lithium Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SLI opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Standard Lithium has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.81.
About Standard Lithium
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Lithium
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.