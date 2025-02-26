Standard Lithium (SLI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Standard Lithium Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SLI opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Standard Lithium has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.81.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

