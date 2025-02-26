Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

Institutional Trading of Integral Acquisition Co. 1

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock. ATW Spac Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.44% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses on acquiring technology-oriented companies in Australia and New Zealand.

