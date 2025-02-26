Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Shares Down 8% – Here’s Why

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). 22,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 391,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of £136.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

