Novonesis A/S (NVZMY) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY – Get Free Report) is one of 300 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Novonesis A/S to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Novonesis A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Novonesis A/S alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novonesis A/S and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novonesis A/S $2.60 billion $439.08 million 36.06 Novonesis A/S Competitors $582.11 million -$70.24 million -1.06

Analyst Ratings

Novonesis A/S has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Novonesis A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Novonesis A/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonesis A/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Novonesis A/S Competitors 1874 5294 13668 288 2.59

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 87.40%. Given Novonesis A/S’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novonesis A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Novonesis A/S has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonesis A/S’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novonesis A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonesis A/S N/A N/A N/A Novonesis A/S Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Dividends

Novonesis A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Novonesis A/S pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 250.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Novonesis A/S competitors beat Novonesis A/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Novonesis A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novonesis A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novonesis A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Novonesis A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonesis A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.