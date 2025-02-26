MongoDB (MDB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $519.65 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MongoDB Stock Down 2.8 %
MDB opened at $259.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.54. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $459.27. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.78 and a beta of 1.28.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
