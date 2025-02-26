UBS Group Lowers Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target to $3.50

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GPMT. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.26). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 111.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 237.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

