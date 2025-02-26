Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter.
Shares of IOCJY opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Iochpe-Maxion has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $258.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.29.
