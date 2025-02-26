Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter.

Shares of IOCJY opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Iochpe-Maxion has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $258.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles.

