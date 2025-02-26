Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,472,000 after buying an additional 572,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,886,000 after acquiring an additional 501,833 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,594,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after purchasing an additional 404,076 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2,353.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 406,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,192,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.