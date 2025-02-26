Stephens Begins Coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
INR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.
Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Down 1.2 %
In other Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
