Stephens Begins Coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

INR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of INR opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

In other Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

