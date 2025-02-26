TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$144.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.75.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$129.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.85. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$80.95 and a twelve month high of C$141.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$685,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total value of C$368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$67,000. The trade was a 84.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,142. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.