TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$144.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.75.
iA Financial Stock Down 2.5 %
iA Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial
In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$685,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total value of C$368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$67,000. The trade was a 84.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,142. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
