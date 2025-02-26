Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) Insider Sells A$8,200,000.00 in Stock

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW – Get Free Report) insider Conrad Yiu sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$16.40 ($10.45), for a total transaction of A$8,200,000.00 ($5,222,929.94).

Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products. Temple & Webster Group Ltd was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in St Peters, Australia.

