Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) Insider Sells A$8,200,000.00 in Stock

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW – Get Free Report) insider Conrad Yiu sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$16.40 ($10.45), for a total transaction of A$8,200,000.00 ($5,222,929.94).
Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Temple & Webster Group Company Profile
