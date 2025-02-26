Marvell Technology (MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRVL stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,912,390. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

