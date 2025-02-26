Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,393 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total transaction of $2,751,980.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,096,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,409,573.22. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $323.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

