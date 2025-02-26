Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,393 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total transaction of $2,751,980.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,096,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,409,573.22. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Morningstar Stock Performance
Morningstar stock opened at $323.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Morningstar Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.
Institutional Trading of Morningstar
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morningstar
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
