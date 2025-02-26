Sigma Planning Corp Invests $877,000 in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 283.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter.

FLRG opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31.

The Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (FLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected by four factors – value, quality, low volatility, and momentum. FLRG was launched on Sep 15, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

