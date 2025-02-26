Mizuho Raises Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $120.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

NYSE VAC opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $108.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,776,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 168,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

