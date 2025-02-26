Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CP opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.