Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Issues Earnings Results

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 16.37%.

Shaftesbury Capital stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 124.90 ($1.58). 14,433,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789,381. The firm has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.15. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 116.70 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.30 ($1.98). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.28.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

