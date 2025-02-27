Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 296,358.74% and a negative return on equity of 66.40%.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of LON:ECO remained flat at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday. 329,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,563. The stock has a market cap of £38.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.95. Eco has a twelve month low of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.25 ($0.21). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.96.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

