Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 296,358.74% and a negative return on equity of 66.40%.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of LON:ECO remained flat at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday. 329,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,563. The stock has a market cap of £38.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.95. Eco has a twelve month low of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.25 ($0.21). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.96.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
