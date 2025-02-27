Nwam LLC Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $104.74 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

