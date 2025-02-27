Addus HomeCare’s (ADUS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp raised Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.65. 119,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average of $126.28. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,569.72. The trade was a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,257. This trade represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.