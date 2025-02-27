Simmons Bank Sells 192 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,733 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 120,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,702,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $326,491,000 after purchasing an additional 65,146 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.