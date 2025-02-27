International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 794,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.11. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.81). International Seaways had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $39,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,750.62. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,710. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 50,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

