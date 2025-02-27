Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $211.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

