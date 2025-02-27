iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,352,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $131,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after buying an additional 230,711 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,092,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,793,000 after buying an additional 1,540,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,174,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,830,000 after buying an additional 282,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.96 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

