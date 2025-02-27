Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1611 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

NYSEARCA IDVO traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 51,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,359. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy.

