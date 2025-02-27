Emerald Holding, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Emerald has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Emerald Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EEX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 112,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,910. The firm has a market cap of $843.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.43. Emerald has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerald from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

