Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

NYSE TPC traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 683,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.80). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

