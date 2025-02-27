Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Report on Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Stock Performance
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.80). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tutor Perini
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.