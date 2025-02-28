Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.17 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE SYF opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Compass Point downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

