Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 120 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the third quarter worth $41,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of COR opened at $248.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $262.26.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

