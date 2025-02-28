Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. Airgain updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.110–0.090 EPS.

Airgain Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.71. Airgain has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRG. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

