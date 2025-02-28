Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TriNet Group Trading Up 2.1 %

TNET opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,581,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,822,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,229,000 after buying an additional 1,398,573 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,567,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TriNet Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,018,000 after buying an additional 391,720 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,626,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,674,000 after acquiring an additional 305,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

