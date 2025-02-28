Waterway Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,996 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 15,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $154.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.85 and its 200-day moving average is $165.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

