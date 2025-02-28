Waterway Wealth Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 559,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $393,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $106.01 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

