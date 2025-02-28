Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.5 million-$57.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.0 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.190-0.220 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ DH opened at $4.92 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on DH

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,001. This represents a 9.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.