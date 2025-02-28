iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lifted by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,841 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 20.6% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,314.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

