Veridan Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 65,836 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,650,000 after acquiring an additional 86,231 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $506,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

