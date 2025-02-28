Waterway Wealth Management LLC Buys 127 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $336.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.30 and a 200-day moving average of $325.04. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.89.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total transaction of $7,729,261.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at $273,126,134.54. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,906,074 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

