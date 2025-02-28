New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 320 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.3 %

Starbucks stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $115.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

