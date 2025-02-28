AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXA Price Performance

AXAHY stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. 94,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,096. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. AXA has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

