Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR stock traded down $16.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.32. 573,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.43. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $131.84 and a fifty-two week high of $397.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at $138,002,415.66. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.



