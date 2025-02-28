Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NWN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.62. 102,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,876.86. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,009 shares of company stock valued at $936,978. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

