M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.61 ($2.53) and traded as low as GBX 200.50 ($2.53). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.60), with a volume of 2,390 shares traded.

M Winkworth Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The firm has a market cap of £26.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 201.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.65.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

M Winkworth Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.