Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.93 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.88). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 152.75 ($1.93), with a volume of 63,711 shares.

Intercede Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £87.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Intercede Group (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Intercede Group had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 30.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercede Group plc will post 3.7781278 EPS for the current year.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

