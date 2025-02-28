Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.33 and traded as low as C$3.95. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 149,376 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$584.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.34.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

